Daylight Saving Time ends; a good time to check your smoke detector

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Overnight, Sunday clocks across the United States fell back an hour marking the end of Daylight Saving Time.

While people change their clocks, fire officials say it’s also a good time to do their bi-annual check of their smoke and Carbon Monoxide detector batteries.

Peoria Heights Fire Chief Greg Walters said many smoke detectors are only good for a certain amount of time and it’s always good to make sure the detector and batteries are in working conditon.

“The lifetime of the smoke detector is actually on the back of the smoke detector. 7-10 years is the average lifespan of them. The kind we have right now, they’re very inexpensive and they have proven to save lives,” Walters said.

He also reminds people of the new Illinois law, taking affect in 2023, requiring those with replaceable battery detectors to change them out for 10-year built in battery detectors.

