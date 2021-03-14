Daylight Saving Time is a reminder to check smoke detector batteries

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Daylight Saving Time is Sunday and clocks turned one hour forward.

Peoria Fire Department leaders said while you’re changing your clock, you may also want to check your smoke detector.

Chief of Fire Prevention Stan Taylor said the time switch is a reminder to change your batteries. He says batteries should be changed twice a year and the alarm should be tested every month.

Taylor also said these seem like simple tasks but are often forgotten steps that could save your life.

“They are the earliest notification when you are sleeping that there might be a fire in the house so we find, we go to fires all the time where the batteries are out or there is no smoke alarm in the house,” said Taylor.

Taylor says by 2023, all homeowners will smoke alarms that have removable batters will be required to install new alarms with 10-year battery life.