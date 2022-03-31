PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 8-year-old Peoria boy is dead, and his parents have been arrested. However, concerns had been raised about his well-being in the past.

Bill McCaffrey, the communications executive for DCFS, said there had been prior contact with Navin Jones’ family. What the extent of those visits were is not known at this time.

As previously reported, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said law enforcement responded to the home in the 1700 block of North Gale Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a report of a child being unresponsive. The child, later identified as Navin, was pronounced dead later that evening.

After performing the autopsy, Harwood said Navin died from, “physical abuse due to neglect” and called it one of the worst cases of neglect he had seen in his career.

Wednesday evening, Stephanie Jones, 35, and Brandon Walker, 40, were arrested in connection with their son, Navin’s, death. They are both charged with endangering the life of a child, which resulted in the child’s death.