DCFS had no contact with Tate Thurman’s family since 2018, agency says

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had no contact with Tate Thurman’s family since 2018 prior to the investigation of recent injuries that lead to his death last month, agents said Wednesday.

Last week, 33-year-old Lesli A. Jett, the girlfriend of Thurman’s father, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by WMBD, Jett claimed four-year-old Thurman “slipped on some water and fell on the floor and immediately became unresponsive.” His father Jeremy was at work in Urbana.

Doctors found extensive bruising and lacerations throughout Thurman’s body, and he had a large intestinal tear that caused internal bleeding. Both Jeremy and Jett persisted that the injuries were from the child slipping and falling.

DCFS provided the following statement Wednesday:

“Director Smith and DCFS staff at every level are completely devastated by the sudden loss of Tate Thurman, who was just 4 years old when he died two weeks ago. The tragic incident that led to his death is heartbreaking and DCFS is fully cooperating with law enforcement as we investigate what took place. Our department is committed to being as transparent as possible as this investigation moves forward, while also protecting the privacy of Tate’s siblings and family. We serve families in times of extreme crisis and our top priority will always be protecting them and ensuring they have the support they need to recover.” DCFS Associate Deputy Director Deborah Lopez

After pressure to release more information about the agency’s involvement with Thurman’s family, DCFS released a timeline of events:

DCFS’ involvement with Tate’s family began in 2011 when the department investigated his mother for an unsafe sleep environment that led to the death of her newborn child.

DCFS conducted a total of seven investigations involving the household over the next six years. Tate’s mother lost guardianship of her children a number of times during those years.

Following the death of his mother in 2017, Tate and one of his siblings were returned home by the Tazewell County Court to live with their father, Jeremy Thurman. Following the closing of the case in 2018, DCFS had no further contact or hotline reports involving this family.

On February 18, 2020, DCFS received a hotline report when Tate was brought into OSF St. Francis Hospital with abdominal injuries and internal bleeding. Following Tate’s death, the girlfriend of his father, Lesli Jett, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

Tate’s older sibling and an unrelated child in the household have been removed from the home and have been placed with relatives.

DCFS is investigating allegations of abuse and neglect related to Tate’s death and is working closely with law enforcement to fully investigate what happened in this case.

There is no prior history of DCFS involvement with Leslie Jett or with the other unrelated child removed from the home.

Thurman was pronounced dead on Feb. 20. It was previously reported he was put on a ventilator as well.

On Feb. 18, crews were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Court in East Peoria for a report of a child in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, emergency crews contacted the police “due to the nature of the injuries observed” at the scene.

Last week, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the boy’s injuries were “grossly inconsistent” with what Jett had told police, and said Thurman had bruises “from head to toe.”

Jett was appointed a public defender in court and her bond was set at $3 million. She will also be on the Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registry for the next 10 years. She will also not be allowed to have contact with any child under the age of 18.