BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — The department of child and family services held a hiring fair Monday afternoon in Bloomington.

Recruiters from DCFS shared information and hosted on-the-spot interviews for available positions. According to the state department, Rockford and Bloomington are the areas that have the biggest need.

DCFS Chief of Staff Jassen Strokosch said having a job in child services is extremely rewarding.

“Every single day, you are changing the lives of hundreds of kids. It’s also an incredibly stable well paid, good benefits job that helps support your own family through a robust salary, a big benefits package, and just a really good job to have with the state,” Strokosch said.

If you didn’t make it out Monday, You can still apply on their website.