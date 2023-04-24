BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Recruiters from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will share information about employment opportunities throughout central Illinois.

The department will go to Bloomington in April and Springfield in May to talk about careers there as part of its efforts to expand its central Illinois workforce.

Among the jobs in the mix with DCFS are child protection and welfare specialists and daycare licensing representatives. Other in-demand positions include office associates, paralegal assistants, reimbursement officers and public service administrators.

Representatives will be in Bloomington on April 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St. They will be in Springfield on May 20 at Springfield PrideFest, which is being held at the intersection of Fifth Street and Capitol Avenue. That will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.