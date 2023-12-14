PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will be holding a job fair at the Peoria Riverplex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to an Illinois DCFS news release, recruiters will be in Peoria to share information about job opportunities for a variety of positions, including child protection specialists, child welfare specialists, and day care licensing representatives.

Other in-demand positions they will be looking to fill include paralegal assistants, office associates, public service administrators and reimbursement officers.

DCFS considers bilingual Spanish-speaking employees highly sought after, and they may be eligible for additional compensation.

The goal of the job fair is to help DCFS expand its workforce throughout Illinois.

The department stated that it offers competitive wages; employer-sponsored medical, dental and life insurance; defined-benefit pensions and generous vacation and sick leave.

More information about DCFS jobs is available on its website.