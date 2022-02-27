PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria students are closing out Black History Month by recognizing those in the medical field.

Students showcased a Black History event called ” I Never Knew,” on Sunday afternoon. The event focused on honoring Black medical pioneers.

Students ages six-years-old and older showcased Black medical figures through skits, music and poems.

Dr. Elaine Hardy, the president of the Black Nurses Association of Central Illinois, was the showcase’s guest speaker.

Dr. Hardy shared her story and discussed things in her life that she said she “never knew” and how it eventually led to her successful career.

Organizers said this event was something different than what is usually done in their programs.

“We want to change the game like its been redundant and what we do for like the last couple of years. And we want to be very intentional about honoring in what we want to do with finding out who we are,” said Youth director, Robbie Criss.