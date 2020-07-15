DCX-CHOL Enterprises expanding in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Pekin City Council decided to help a military aerospace company expand Monday.

Council Members approve a $500,000 deal with DCX-CHOL Enterprises to expand into a neighboring property. The expansion will bring over 80 jobs to Pekin.

Council documents say the money would come from TIF district funding and money from the Rebuild Illinois Shovel Ready Program.

Construction is set to begin next month, and should be complete by next year.

