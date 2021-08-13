Deadline approaching for rental assistance in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The deadline is looming for those that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and need rental assistance in Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the Illinois Department of Human Services, has announced that $500 million will be distributed as part of the state’s Rental Payment Program. The program provides up to 12 months of past-due rent and up to three months of future payments for tenants at risk of housing instability because of the pandemic.

Illinois landlords have until Sunday, Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m. to complete their portion of the rental payment program application in order to be eligible for funding. For renters who missed the window, the Illinois Department of Human Services is accepting applications for rental assistance for as long as funding is available.

For more information about organizations offering help with utility bills, free legal aid, as well as other services, visit www.illinoisrentalassistance.org. To speak with a call center representative from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, call (866) 454-3571.