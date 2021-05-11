Deadline for ‘Peoria Promise’ tuition program Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The deadline to apply for the Peoria Promise tuition program is approaching quickly. Applications are due by Saturday.

“If you are graduating from high school this year and want to attend Illinois Central College, be

sure to apply now,” said Executive Director M J Schettler.

The deadline was extended earlier in the year to ensure all graduates in the City of Peoria would have the opportunity to apply, a press release stated.

In addition, those currently enrolled in the program and wishing to continue their studies in the fall need to re-apply to ensure the benefits are secure.

Peoria Promise provides eligible students tuition reimbursement to attend Illinois Central

College. Students need to complete the FAFSA application, be a resident of the City of Peoria

and graduate from high school to apply for Peoria Promise.

The program is 100% donor-funded and receives no local, state, or federal tax dollars, providing assistance to 350 – 400 students each year.

To apply, click here.