Deadline for Real IDs approaching, airports warn of chaos

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People around the country are required by a federal mandate to have a Real ID by Oct. 1, 2020, if they plan on flying domestically.

With eight months left before the deadline, airports around the nation are cautioning lawmakers, requesting the deadline be postponed.

The Airport’s Council International, our airports professional trade group is asking congress or the administration to push the deadline back because especially at bigger airports they forsee a lot of chaos. Gene Olson, Director, General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport

According to a survey done by the U.S. Travel Association, in October of 2019, 99,000,000 Americans did not have the appropriate identification.

If all they have is a non-Real ID Identification they will not be allowed to board an airplane, so some form of acceptable ID after Oct. 1 will be required to get on. Gene Olson, Director, General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport

This is causing worry amongst airport staff, who say it could cause chaos at facility checkpoints around the country come Oct. 1.

I’m really hoping nobody gets turned away at the gate or at the checkpoint, but how many people do their taxes on the 15th? Gene Olson, Director, General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport

There is a distinct difference between a regular driver’s license (identification card) and a Real ID.

The real ID has a gold-star designation in the top right corner. If your ID does not have the gold star it is not considered a Real ID.

Henry Haupt, spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office said they would not object to pushing the deadline back. Adding, that as the deadline approaches more and more customers are coming into the Department of Motor Vehicles. (DMV)

However, Haupt has a suggestion to decrease future commotion.

You might want to consider using your passport to fly domestically after Oct. 1 of 2020 and when your driver’s license is set to expire in a few years come in then with all your documents and apply for your Real ID. Customer volume should [have] diminished greatly by then. Henry Haupt, Spokesman, Illinois Secretary of State’s Office

Haupt said the ID’s will be issued long after Oct. 2020 and recommends waiting if you do not plan on taking domestic flights this year.

In addition, he said in less than a year the State of Illinois issued approximately 800,000 Real IDs.

However, people do have a choice. You do not need to obtain a Real ID if you have a valid U.S. passport, military ID or Global Entry Card.

For more information on how to apply for this ID you can go to REALID.ilsos.gov or Cyberdriveillinois.com.

The websites above will provide you with a detailed list of all the information you must bring to the DMV in order to have a Real ID successfully processed.