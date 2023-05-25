PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City Hall wants to hear from you, Peoria, on how you think the city should go forward in its strategic planning.

But you better hurry as the deadline to sign up is Friday.

In preparation to develop the City Council’s look into a new five-year strategic plan, city officials are inviting people to attend two of four sessions, dubbed “Strategic Planning Kickoff,” which will be held on June 1 and 2 in the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.

Parking will be free at the Marquee and Madison Street lots until 4 p.m. on both days.

There will be two sessions a day with a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon, and an

afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked to pick one session each day. Please RSVP on the city’s website by Friday, May 26 by the close of business to confirm attendance.

Mayor Rita Ali encouraged the public to attend the kick-off stating, “the success of our strategic

planning lies in robust public input. Community members are encouraged to attend, to voice

their thoughts, and contribute to the future of our city.”

The goal of the Strategic Planning Kickoff is to begin a process to establish the priorities of the city over the next two to five years with a two-day event that includes informational presentations and community dialogue about our future. This event is open to all Peoria residents, community/business leaders, commissioners, elected officials, employees, and other stakeholders.

The kickoff will focus on the critical issues such as city-wide economic development, downtown vibrancy, neighborhood development, infrastructure, and the future fiscal health of the city. The sessions will also discuss public safety, integration of diversity, equity, and inclusion, among other topics.

To track updates on the Strategic Planning Process and future community outreach, or to RSVP,

visit the City’s Strategic Plan page.