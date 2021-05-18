Deadline to apply for vacant Peoria City Council seat approaching

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The deadline to apply for a vacant seat on Peoria City Council expires Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Peoria City council is looking to fill a vacancy on the council following the election of at-large council member Dr. Rita Ali as mayor. The deadline to submit a resume and cover letter, alongside any other materials for the council to consider, comes Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The term for this appointment begins by July 3, 2021 and will end on May 2, 2023.

Peoria residents over the age of 18 who are interested in applying should send their materials to Michelle King at mking@peoriagov.org.