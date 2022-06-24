BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A series of blown red lights and crashes lead to the death of one driver in Bloomington early Friday morning, police announced.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. Friday morning, Bloomington police officers saw a car run two red lights along Market Street. Following these two incidents, the car in question had a minor crash with another vehicle which was stopped at the stop sign. The driver whose car was hit was not injured.

Bloomington police attempted to stop the car of the suspect, but the suspect did not stop. Police activated lights and sirens and gave chase until they reached Oak and Mulberry Streets. At that point, the attempted traffic stop was terminated.

Shortly afterwards, at approximately 1:27 a.m., a citizen called 911 to report a car on fire at the intersection of Locust Street and White Oak Road. When police arrived, they confirmed it was the same car that had run from the attempted traffic stop minutes earlier.

The car had crashed into a power pole, causing the lines to come down. The car was fully engulfed in flames and officers could hear popping sounds and small explosions coming from the vehicle. Officers extinguished the flames upon arrival, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are saddened by this traffic accident. Our condolences go out to the yet unidentified driver’s family and friends. As outdoor temperatures increase, so will the users of the highway system, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcycles. Please be mindful and alert of these changes in activities. Be alert, watch your speed, and eliminate distractions. The Bloomington Police Department needs everyone to do their part to help us reach our goal of reducing crashes by 10% this year,” said Bloomington Police Department Chief Jamal A. Simington.

The crash is under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.