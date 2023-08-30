GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A man was found dead inside a burning car after a crash near the 1300 block of Knox Hwy 25.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office news release confirms that officers responded to the crash early Wednesday morning.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The victim’s information is being withheld pending official identification.

As an ongoing investigation, updates will be made as they are available.

Assisting the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was the Knoxville Fire Department, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.