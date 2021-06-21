Deadly crash in Elmwood kills 1 man

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — A one-vehicle car crash killed one 55-year-old male at the intersection of Graham Chapel Road and Dogtown Road.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash.

The car involved was a pickup truck that travelled eastbound on Graham Chapel Road and went through the T-intersection at Dogtown Road. The truck struck a powerline pole guide wire which was pulled down and fell onto the pickup truck.

The 55-year-old man involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time after the family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

