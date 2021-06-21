UPDATE: Man identified in Deadly Elmwood crash

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE — 3:52 a.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Elmwood Monday Morning.

According to Harwood, 55-year-old Kenneth J. Musgrave of Elmwood was the man pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 a.m.

Harwood stated that there was no evidence of trauma, and Musgrave likely suffered a medical event, that caused him to leave the road way.

Toxicology is still pending per Illinois State Statute.

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — A one-vehicle car crash killed one 55-year-old male at the intersection of Graham Chapel Road and Dogtown Road.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash.

The car involved was a pickup truck that travelled eastbound on Graham Chapel Road and went through the T-intersection at Dogtown Road. The truck struck a powerline pole guide wire which was pulled down and fell onto the pickup truck.

The 55-year-old man involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time after the family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.