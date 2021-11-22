Deadly crash in Peoria County sends one to hospital via life flight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead and a female passenger was transported to a local hospital via OSF Life Flight Monday evening after a crash in Peoria County.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eden and Smithville Roads.

Of the two occupants in the vehicle, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Logan-Trivoli Fire Department, OSF Life Flight, and AMT all responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.