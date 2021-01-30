Deadly crash in rural Tazewell County Friday

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A deadly crash took place in rural Tazewell County Friday afternoon.

Friday, Jan. 29, the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office responded to an accident on US 150 between Deer Creek and Morton.

Two vehicles and three individuals were involved. One occupant of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene at 4 p.m. by coroner Charles R. Hanley.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The name of the deceased will be released once the family is notified.

This case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.