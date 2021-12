MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a semi.



Illinois State Police responded to the incident which occurred at 9:47 a.m. on I-55 near mile marker 154.

Troopers shut down all lanes of traffic at 10 p.m. to investigate the scene.



The lanes were later reopened at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.