Deadly late-night shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One man is dead after a late-night shooting in Peoria Wednesday night.

Right before 11:30 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 1700 block of N. Bigelow St. for a ShotSpotter alert that indicated five rounds had been fired. Additionally, there were 911 calls placed about a shooting in the area.

When officers got on scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.