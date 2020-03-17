Deadly plane crash reported as a pilot, two passengers on ‘environmental assessment’ mission

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — On March 3, Princeville-native Mitch Janssen, Matthew Hanson of Wisconsin, and Kevin Chapman of Urbana died in a plane crash in Lincoln.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report says Janssen was the pilot of an ‘environmental assessment’ with two ecologists from Shoener Environmental.

The ecologists, Hudson and Chapman, used cameras to document the bald eagles’ nest.

Shoener Environmental said the purpose of the flight was to conduct an aerial survey of a bald eagle nest near Lincoln. The plane left from Bloomington and was supposed to return to Bloomington.

The report goes on to say the aerial survey was to help in the environmental assessment of potential wind turbine installations in the area.

“Aerial work includes photography, pipeline patrol, banner towing, and crop dusting. These activities require a significant division-of-attention at low altitudes. Pilots performing aerial work are generally highly qualified and use excellent judgment. But, if something goes wrong, there is little time to recover,” the NTSB report said.

Janssen was the chief flight instructor at Synergy Flight Center and also employed as a Regional Airline Pilot.

The first assessment flight was on February 29, 2020 and the second was on March 2, the day of the deadly crash.

“Prior to the flight, the pilot requested to line service personnel that the airplane be “topped off” with fuel. Synergy Flight Center completed putting 27.8 gallons of 100 low lead fuel in the airplane at 0759,” the NTSB report continues.

The plane departed at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, and traveled south near Le Roy, Illinois before traveling southwest near Heyworth, Illinois. The plane continued towards Lincoln.

“To the northwest of Lincoln, the airplane entered a right-hand descending turn, orbiting around a heavily wooded area that is intersected by the Kickapoo Creek and highway I-55. The track data showed that during the turn, the airplane was losing altitude, losing ground speed, and the track data was lost at 0846. The last track data indicated the airplane was about 1,075 ft msl, at an estimated ground speed of 50 kts, and was traveling to the southwest,” the NTSB report says.

NTSB report

“The airplane impacted the southbound lanes of the interchange of I-55 and state routes 10 and 121. A postimpact fire ensued and firefighters utilized water to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries to any personnel on the ground. A postaccident examination of the airframe and engine found no preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures,” the NTSB report said.

A post-review of the crash shows the crash did not come after striking a bird.

NTSB’s report says Synergy Flight Center also did postaccident testing and found no abnormalities with their 100 low lead fuel.

“A preliminary review of weather data prior to and at the time of the accident found no evidence of low-level wind shear occurring near the accident site at the altitude the airplane was performing the orbiting turn,” the NTSB report continues

The Cessna 172S airplane was a four-seat plane equipped with a Garmin G1000 all-glass avionics suite and a stall warning system.