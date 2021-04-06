Deadly weekend crash in LaSalle County

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) – Investigators are looking into what led up to a deadly crash in Richland Township Sunday.

LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the single-car crash on April 4. It happened near the intersection of E. 906th Rd. and 1850th Rd.

According to the LaSalle County Coroner, Richard Ploch, the person who died in the wreck has been identified as 56-year-old Kathleen Staunton. Staunton was from Yorkville, Illinois.

The coroner said an autopsy would be conducted on April 5. The case is still under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.