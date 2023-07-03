PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Dean Troutman is finishing up a 350-mile walk to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This is the 92-year old’s fifth trek raising money for a good cause and his fourth time raising money for St. Jude.

Troutman’s journey began May 21 in Princeville. He then made his way up north to Monroe, Wisconsin and his expected back in Princeville by noon on Tuesday.

Troutman raises money through donation along the way. This year’s fundraising goal is $20,000.

His first walk was in 2014 to raise money for a park in Princeville in memory of his wife. The following year, Troutman wanted to walk for another cause.

“I said ‘I know St. Jude will do it.’ And I called them and it was all together. I mean they just did everything to help me,” he said. “So, I’ve been walking, I walked to Memphis that first year and walked right in the hospital. I’m going to continue to do it for St. Jude. Those kids need all the help they can get.”

Troutman said as long as he’s in good health he plans on walking next year. To learn more about his journey and to donate click here.