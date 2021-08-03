Dean Troutman’s Trek 2021 ends early after medical evaluation

PRINCEVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Dean Troutman’s walk to raise money for St. Jude ended early after a medical evaluation Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from Jeff Troutman on the Troutman Trek 2021 Facebook page, after 24 days of walking, Dean has returned to Princeville after a medical evaluation.

“While not the outcome anyone wanted, health is most important,” Jeff Troutman Stated.

Dean Troutman, a 90-year-old grandfather, was planning to walk 3,600 miles through 16 states while raising money for St. Jude.

As of last Thursday, Dean Troutman had already walked more than 200 miles. Jeff Troutman stated that over the 24 days of the Trek, they raised over $40,000.

More updates are available on the Troutman Trek 2021 Facebook page.