PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen’s Peoria premiere go on sale on Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.

According to an American Theatre press release, the production will take the stage for eight performances between May 30-June 4 this year.

The production is part of the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series.

Tickets are available at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-982-2787