Death investigation turns into Peoria’s 27th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMND) — Peoria Police are now investigating a death case from Wednesday as a homicide.

On Thursday, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as 33-year-old Danielle Rose Thomas.

It happened at about 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, near N. Dechman Avenue and East Nebraska Avenue. The original call came in as a possible suicide.

Investigators said Thomas had obvious trauma to her body when police found her. She was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition.

Thomas was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m. in the trauma room.

Harwood said Thomas suffered multiple sharp force penetrating wounds throughout her body. He said Thomas likely died seconds after the injuries happened.