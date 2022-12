PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last opportunity for Peoria residence to dispose of yard waste this year is almost here.

According to the City of Peoria Public Works, the week of Dec. 5 is the last chance to have yard waste picked up by the city this year. The final day for yard waste pick-up is Dec. 9.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, tree limbs, leaves and brush.

Yard waste pick-up will resume in March 2023.

More information about yard waste pick-up in Peoria is available here.