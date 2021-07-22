Decatur man arrested for part in Central Illinois burglary ring

DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A Decatur man was arrested for his part in a burglary ring that operated between April and December in 2018.

According to a Bloomington Police Department press release, 59-year-old Joseph D. Laramee was arrested for one count of money laundering between $10,000 and $100,000, one count of money laundering between $100,000 and $500,000, eight counts of unlawful structuring of currency transactions, and one count of fraudulent filing of an Illinois tax return.

Police said Laramee laundered money proceeds from multiple residential burglaries which were committed in Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, and Champaign.

The primary suspect who committed the burglaries was 42-year-old Floyd Brown, who was arrested in March 2019 after killing Deputy Jacob Keltner, a U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force member, in Rockford, Ill.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Bierbaum at 309-434-2807.