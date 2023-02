PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Decatur has been arrested with a January murder.

According to a Peoria County Grand Jury press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner has been accused of shooting Statshaun Wheeler near W Farmington Rd in Peoria.

Turner has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

His arraignment date has been set for March 2 at 1:30 p.m.