Decatur man convicted of McLean County murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Decatur man was convicted Thursday of murder for the Dec. 2018 death of a Bloomington man in McLean County.

According to The Pantagraph, Anthony Grampsas, 20, was found guilty by a McLean County jury of first-degree murder. Grampsas was accused of being involved in the shooting and killing of Egerton Dover, 20, inside Dover’s West Jefferson Street home. The Pantagraph reported Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner said Grampsas was “charged as an accessory.”

The Pantagraph reports Grampsas was also convicted of home invasion but was found not guilty of robbery and robbery related to murder.

Grampsas was one of three people connected to the shooting. Tyjuan Bruce, 22, also faces murder charges and is scheduled for a jury trial on Aug.10. The third suspect, Curtis Hairston, 18, died in 2019 as the result of a shooting in a Decatur restaurant.

The Pantagraph reports Grampsas could face at least 20 years in prison for the murder charge and another 15 years for a firearm enhancement on the charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.

