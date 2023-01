PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler.

Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Preliminary autopsy results will be available on Tuesday.

This case remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department and there are no suspects in custody.