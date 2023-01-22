WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning.

Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Preliminary information showed two suspects with guns approached the man in the parking lot and started shooting. They both fled the scene on foot, westbound out of the parking lot. Deputies believe they may have left in a vehicle waiting down the road.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time. No suspects are currently in custody.

The homicide is under investigation, and those with any information on the crime are encouraged to contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.