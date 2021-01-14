Decatur man sentenced to 90 years for child sex crimes

PEORIA, Ill. – Gary L. Boyle, 36, of Decatur was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child and child pornography. The sentence will be served after Boyle completes a 40-year state sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault.

At a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 14, the government described Boyle as “a manipulative pedophile who consumes young children for his own sexual pleasure,” and as an avid collector of violent child pornography, according to a press release.

The charges are the result of an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Decatur Police Department, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

The evidence demonstrated Boyle had a collection of images of violent sexual acts committed by adults against young boys who were nude and bound at their wrists. Boyle also participated in online child exploitation groups where he traded child pornography and ultimately live-streamed abuse against an eight-year-old victim, according to the press release.

Boyle plead guilty to seven counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography on Sept. 6, 2020.