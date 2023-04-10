MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Decatur woman is dead after a two-car crash in McLean County on Friday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, 44-year-old Quiana Boateng is dead after a crash at approximately 12:32 p.m. The accident occurred on U.S. Route 51, just south of U.S. Route 136 in Randolph Township.

According to state police, Boateng was driving a 2009 Ford Focus and was stopped when her car was struck from behind by a 2013 Subaru Outback driven by a 19-year-old Aurora man.

The teen refused medical attention. Boateng was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state police.

The teen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.