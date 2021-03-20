Dee-Mack fans excited to be back in the stands for football season

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday night lights looked different this year as Dee-Mack kicked off their first game of the football season Saturday afternoon.

Principal Mary Lanier said despite the season getting delayed until March, fans are ecstatic to be cheering in the stands again.

“I can’t tell you how happy they were coming in,” Lanier said. “Everybody said it feels, almost feels normal again.”

Dee-Mack senior Hannah Payne said she and other seniors are delightfully surprised and grateful to have one last season before graduation and that it’s something they didn’t expect to see.

“I was so upset about how my junior year ended,” Payne said. “Now that I’m a senior, it just makes everything that’s normal, it makes it a lot better.”

Parents agreed and said they are excited to see their sons rush the field again after a year of uncertainties.

“Our son has played football every year since he’s been a freshman,” Damien Gessell said. “We’re excited to see him enjoy his final year.”

Principal Lanier said she is proud of the team’s hard work in the last few weeks preparing for the unconventional season. She said football this year wouldn’t even be possible without the coaches dedication to keeping the team while practicing.

“The coaches have been very conscious about practicing and keeping the kids apart when they’re practicing so that if we did have an outbreak, it wouldn’t take out the whole team,” Lanier said.