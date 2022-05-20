DEER CREEK, Ill. (WMBD) — A house in Deer Creek is attracting national attention for its unique build.

The property at 213 North Mason is a basement house located entirely underground, but it still features normal rooms like any other home.

Recently the house has gone viral across the nation, featuring reposts on social media outlets such as the Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild.

The realtor on the home, Angie Powers of Keller Williams Premiere Realty, said the home has the potential to be built on top of, adding a second floor. Powers said it’s a one-of-a-kind place.

“I think people just like something that’s different, that’s not the cookie-cutter house. There’s like also lots of possibilities with this property, you could build on top of it if you wanted to,” Powers said. “It’s a nice lot, it’s on a corner, and it’s a large lot, it’s beautiful. So you know, it’s just, and it’s different. People like to have things that are different.”

An offer is currently pending on the home.

View the home on Zillow here.