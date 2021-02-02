Deer Creek teen identified after deadly weekend car crash

DEER CREEK, Ill. (WMBD) — A Deer Creek teenager is dead after a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The Tazewell County Coroner reported 19-year-old Quinten Cremeens died after the crash on U.S. Route 150 between Deer Creek and Morton.

Cremeens was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Coroner Charlie Hanley’s autopsy showed Creemens died by blunt force injuries of the head and torso.

Hanley said the toxicology is pending.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.