Deer season is here and one local meat company is preparing

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The first firearm deer season of the year begins Nov. 19, and one local meat company is preparing for an influx of deer.

Alwan & Sons Meat Company processes deer that locals hunt. Co-Owner Brian Alwan said hunters find their deer and bring them to their processing building.

Alwan said they skin the deer, wash them, hang them to dry and further process them from there. The venison is then sold as steaks, chops, salami, roasts, burgers, summer sausages, and in various other styles.

“We can do as many as 30 on a full crew and as low as 15, so we average about 20 per hour when we’re in full processing mode,” said Alwan.

He said the company expects a busy weekend with the perfect hunting weather. As temperatures cool down, the deer are on the move, as opposed to normal temperatures keeping the deer betted down.