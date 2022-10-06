PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A faulty dehumidifier caused a fire with heavy smoke at a home on Thursday afternoon.

Peoria Fire responded to 3320 Elmcroft Terrace at 1:45 p.m. after a report of heavy smoke. The resident of the home told responders that he was upstairs when he heard a loud explosion and smelled smoke.

Firefighters found heavy smoke in the basement, and crawled in zero visibility to locate the fire next to the water heater.

The fire was extinguished and limited damage to the basement was done. Power to the house was cut, and firefighters worked to ventilate the house that was full of smoke.

The fire was under control within an hour. The damage caused is estimated at $25,000. No injuries were reported.