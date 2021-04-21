Deirdre Purcell Collins Math Awards recognize seventh-grade girls’ excellence in the subject

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Schools Foundation recognized 24 seventh grade girls for their achievements in math, awarding them with the Deirdre Purcell Collins Math Award Wednesday, April 21.

Deirdre Purcell Collins was a Bradley University graduate from Peoria, and a high school and college math teacher. When she died of cancer in 2006, Collins’s mother dedicated this award in her daughter’s memory, honoring her life and passion for supporting women in math studies.

Cindy Morris, President of the Peoria Public Schools Foundation, said her favorite thing about the award is that it represents “a mother’s love for her daughter.”

“This is a really special way to remember her and to honor girls like her daughter,” Morris said.

Each girl received a medal and a goodie bag, as well as the chance to apply for a scholarship to Illinois Central College’s “College for Kids” summer program.

Six recipients of the scholarship will be announced at the end of April.

The 2021 honorees and their schools are:

Calvin Coolidge Middle School: Aniah Douglas & Tylea Kirkwood

Glen Oak Learning Center: Deriah Cooper & Kiandra Green

Harrison Community Learning Center: Daralee Maciel & Kimberly Fernandez Nieto

Lincoln K-8 School: Amy Alvarado & Estrella Gutierrez

Lindbergh Middle School: Miley Ngo & Addison Sharpe

Mark Bills Middle School: Jasmine Bisping & Alisha Lovingood

Rolling Acres Middle School: Mireya Montesdeoco & Gabriela Romero

Roosevelt Magnet School: Aniya Johnson & Nahayven Stringer

Sterling Middle School: Nakyia Owens & Kyleigh Rauen Bouchez

Trewyn K-8 School: Nyanna Payton & Kiara Snow

Von Steuben Middle School: Kayla Little & Riyannah Wright

Washington Gifted Middle School: Lillian Arvin & Lluvia Rodriguez