PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Manual High School on Wednesday night, 7th-grade girls were given the Deirdre Purcell Collins Math Award for excelling in the subject.

Collins was a Bradley University graduate from Peoria, and a high school and college math teacher. She died of cancer in 2006, and Collins’ mother dedicated this award to her daughter’s memory.

Chosen by their principals and math teachers, only two female students per Peoria Public School (PPS) were awarded.

One of the students awarded the scholarship said, “It’s pretty cool to know from all the really gifted girls from my grade, that I was chosen. It’s kinda crazy knowing that they chose me,” said Lili Collins, a 7th grader from Washington Gifted Middle School.

“Many of the scholarships we hold are for seniors going on to college, so this is special. They’re young 7th-grade girls, and there’s not a scholarship like it,” said Cindy Morris, president of the PPS Foundation.

With the award, the girls are able to apply and attend Illinois Central College’s “College for Kids” summer program for free.