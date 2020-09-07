Delavan community continues truck, tractor pulls tradition after losing Fall Festival

DELAVAN, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members in Delavan are taking it upon themselves to keep traditions alive.

The truck and tractor pull has been apart of the Delavan Fall Festival for decades, taking place on Labor Day Weekend. Abbey Miller said her father used to run the truck and tractor pulls and she said he passed it on to her about eight years ago.

“We all enjoy it,” Miller said. “We have a good time and most of us have been doing this since we can remember.”

However, Miller said the event almost came to an end in the community. She said the Fall Festival dissipated and was last celebrated in 2019.

“With lack of volunteers, they decided they didn’t want to have a festival this year,” Miller said.

She said the truck and tractor pulls were such important events to many in the community, so she and a group of others decided to self-fund the event and continue it on.

Miller said the event on Sunday was the first time they were able to host the pulls without the support from the Fall Festival. She said the bulk of the donations came from local businesses and farmers.

“We wouldn’t have been able to have a pull without all the donors we’ve had this year and all of our committee members going out and getting those donations,” Miller said.

Miller said their goal is to continue the pulls tradition and make it an event that can also benefit students in the area.

“We want to start continuing this to raise money for an FFA scholarship for a Delavan student,” Miller said.

She said the pulls provide a sense of community and they weren’t ready to let them go.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected