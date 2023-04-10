TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) –A Delavan man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Pekin on Sunday.

According to a Tazewell County Coroner press release, 32-year-old Justin Defenbaugh was the sole occupant of the vehicle and suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash occurred near the 12000 block of Towerline Road. First responders were informed of the incident at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.