Lambda and Mu variants currently listed as ‘not significant’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mu and Lambda are two new variants of concern of COVID-19.

A variant of concern is a virus that is currently monitored by the World Health Organization and is being investigated, but, according to CEO of Reditus labs Aaron Rossi, is not an immediate threat.

Rossi said these variants account for .1% of cases now universally.

“Presently, we’re seeing, as we just ran a sequence run of 378 samples, we’re up to A-Y 21. This means there have been 21 mutations within the double mutant delta variant,” said Rossi.

Rossi said just like the flu shot, which protects you from the four harshest strains of the flu, the COVID-19 vaccine protects you from the delta variant.