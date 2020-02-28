Delta Sigma Phi fraternity kicked off campus at Eureka College

EUREKA, Ill (WMBD) — There’s still questions surrounding why a fraternity was kicked off campus at Eureka College.

The school is only saying there have been accusations against Delta Sigma Phi, but not what those accusations are.

“Eureka College does not discuss details regarding any investigation.

This decision was not reached hastily. While we appreciate the passion of our students, there are often determining factors that must remain confidential.

As a College, the safety of our campus community is a top priority, and we will always ensure due diligence in maintaining a healthy and safe environment.

The College and Fraternity Leadership will revisit reactivation of the Delta Sigma Phi Chapter in the future.”

