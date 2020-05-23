Delta suspending flights to, from Peoria International Airport

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2012 file photo, Delta Air Lines 747-400 airplane sits parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta Air Lines is being fined $50,000 for ordering Muslim passengers off planes even after the airline’s own security officials cleared them to travel , Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Delta Air Lines is suspending service to Peoria International Airport.

Director of Airports Gene Olson tells WMBD Delta is the only airline suspending service to the local airport.

Olson says the Department of Transportation Order is not final yet, but he does not see anything on the horizon that would change the suspension of service.

There was one flight into PIA on Saturday from Atlanta. It is set to arrive at 6:42 p.m.

This is due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Delta says in a filing it wanted to protect the health of fliers and employees.