Delta variant adds layer of concern for child care providers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading throughout the Peoria area and has child care providers on alert.

Brenda Yetton runs Ms. B’s Daycare from her home in the East Bluff. She cares for children under the age of five, who are not eligible to get vaccinated.

“We’re doing more precautions now than we ever have,” she said.

Yetton said they never stopped wearing masks and will continue to do so. She said the kids are used to keeping their masks on and staying apart.

“They’re protecting me with their mask on, and I’m protected from them with their masks on, so it’s a win-win there,” she said.

She said some parents have asked to take their masks off, but are fine with keeping them on.

“When the parents come in, they have to wear a mask too, ’cause that’s defeating the purpose if mom comes in and doesn’t have a mask on… I don’t know where anybody’s been, so it still needs to be cautionary, and I think people are getting too lax, and they’re okay with that,” Yetton said.