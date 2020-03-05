Demanes Interiors closing after 101 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Demanes Interiors, Inc. is closing after 101 years of business, owners said Thursday.

Demanes Interiors started as a family-owned business in 1919 as James Demanes & Sons with Oriental Rugs in Kewanee. In 1949, the business moved to Peoria, and has been located at 1916 N Knoxville Ave since then.

The tradition continued with son Lois Demanes, who added a furniture showroom. His son Michael then took over the furniture and design. The rug gallery was taken over by two of Louis’ other sons, Jim and Richard.

“I have been blessed to have been able to showcase modern and contemporary furniture and design just as my father did before me,” Michael said.

The three brothers said they are thankful for the community’s and their family’s support.

The store’s final day is expected to be April 30. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday.

